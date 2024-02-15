PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $145.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.91% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $145,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.73. 52,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,375. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

