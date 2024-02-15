PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $159.24 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Cintas worth $159,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $615.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $592.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $626.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

