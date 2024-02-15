PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $167.17 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of RTX worth $167,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,224 shares of company stock valued at $205,448 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.93. 972,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

