PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $124,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,857.12.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,723.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,852. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,667.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2,591.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

