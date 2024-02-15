PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.46% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $176,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $117.56. 26,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,875. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.69.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

