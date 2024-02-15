PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $107,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $113.62. The stock had a trading volume of 337,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,024. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $113.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

