PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $95,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $73,308. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,999. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

