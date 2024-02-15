PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,104 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $130,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.42. 66,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

