Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 5,232 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $423,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,195,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20.

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $75.25 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

