Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

