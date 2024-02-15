Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

PRMW opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

