ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 220,778 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

