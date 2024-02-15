Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.74%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

