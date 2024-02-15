Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM opened at $1.79 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

