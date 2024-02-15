Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for LKQ in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

LKQ stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 668,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 155,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

