Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Issued By Zacks Research

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WRB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.2 %

WRB stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,476,000 after acquiring an additional 149,038 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.