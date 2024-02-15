Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Denny’s Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 88.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

