Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

