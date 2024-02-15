Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Issued By Zacks Research

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IVZ. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $642,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.