Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Pentair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

