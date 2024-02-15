Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $111.57 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.