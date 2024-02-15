Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.73. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $20.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

NYSE HCA opened at $305.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $314.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

