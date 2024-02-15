Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $389.80 on Thursday. Medpace has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $395.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.10.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 70.16% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,664,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,091,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

