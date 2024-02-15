Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sigma Lithium Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Sigma Lithium in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

