Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.70. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,185,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.