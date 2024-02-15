Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

CBRL stock opened at $72.99 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 115,665 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

