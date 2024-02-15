Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $119.74 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,817,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.