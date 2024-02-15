Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut by Analyst

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.02) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCKT. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

RCKT stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 863,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,193,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,935,000 after purchasing an additional 538,209 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

