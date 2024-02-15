Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Alkermes Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alkermes by 1,086.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 299,567 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alkermes by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

