Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Issued By Roth Capital

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUX. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.