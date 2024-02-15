Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:SILV opened at $5.13 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $753.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

