Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:SILV opened at $5.13 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $753.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SilverCrest Metals
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.