Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Lowered by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

