Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Lowered by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.95.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
