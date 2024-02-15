QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 39,848 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 88.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.7 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.04. 3,247,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,313,415. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.