QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 39,848 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $820,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 88.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
