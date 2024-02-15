QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $3.07 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,405. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 77.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

