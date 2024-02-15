QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40 to $3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.76 billion to $3.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-3.070 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 1,397,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,996. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 0.21.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,749,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 340,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,321,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after acquiring an additional 292,189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 237,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.