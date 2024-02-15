Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

QNCX opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Quince Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QNCX ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

