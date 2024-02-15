Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires Shares of 518 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $222.39. The company had a trading volume of 263,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

