Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 546 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 311.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 391,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 193,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,368. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

