Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,378 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Up 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Olin stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,839. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

