Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.03. 966,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,719. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

