Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Purchases New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,731. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

