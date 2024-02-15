Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 1,248 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.16. The company had a trading volume of 257,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

