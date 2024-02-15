Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 1,795 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,849. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

