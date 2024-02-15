Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Radian Group stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Radian Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 47,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Radian Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

