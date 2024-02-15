Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $58.58 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $58.58 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002324 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000549 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00019304 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004930 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

