Ravencoin (RVN) Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (RVN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $282.54 million and $11.80 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,520,918,198 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

