Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 183.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 203.6%.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 27,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,986. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

