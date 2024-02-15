ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0002

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $24.55 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00134043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

