Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.40 ($7.61).
Several brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.55) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.12) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Redrow Stock Up 0.2 %
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.
Redrow Company Profile
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
