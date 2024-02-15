Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.40 ($7.61).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDW. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.55) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 643 ($8.12) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 663 ($8.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 602.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 533.30. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($8.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

