Regal Rexnord Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RRX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -176.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 299,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 71,875 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.